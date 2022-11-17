0
What Xandy Kamel said after a fashion critique labelled her a ‘flower pot’

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that Charlie Dior, a popular US-based fashion critic has plunged Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel, into a state of depression after setting the latter up for ridicule.

Charlie Dior in one of his fashion analysis on his YouTube Channel rubbished Xandy’s outfit to an event.

In a bid to emphasize how bad she looked on the red carpet, Dior labeled her a flower pot.

‘A few weeks ago, she was spotted wearing this floral printed outfit. She paired the look with a floral slipper. You can also tell that she died her hair to match the look. This look is bad nobody will claim it. I went online to research who made the dress and nobody claimed it. It reminds me of Kim Kardashian, let me explain why.

A while ago Kim Kardashian went on the red carpet on the MET GALA’s looking like this. Of course, Xandy’s outfit is the cheap version but even Kim Kardashian was trolled for hers. Xandy is over here looking like a flower pot. And I want to be sensitive with her tummy because I don’t know whether she is pregnant or not. Xandy are you pregnant?” Dior asserted.

Charlie Dior’s statements have been condemned by a large section of netizens who projected it as ‘hateful’ and body shaming.

Xandy, after chancing on the said video also took to her Instagram to vent.

“Wow interesting. just few weeks ago I was telling Afia Pinamang that oh I love this dude from far and she was like oh yea he is cool and nice, only for me to wake up to another body shaming coming from shim wow. Dear Charlie Dior God bless you for all the insults and body shaming.

As long as you look just like me am fine and I leave you to your conscience, and God. That’s if only u have some. I know no one LOVES ME (XANDY)

I know I have no FANS

I know I have no SUPPORT

I know I have no one to SPEAK UP, ENCOURAGE OR STAND FOR ME

But I believe I have GOD WHO SEES ALL THE HATE I GET FROM YOU GUYS

Keep pushing me into depression one day the anger of GOD WILL COME UPON YOU ALL.”

Some celebrities have since stormed Xandy Karmel’s comment section with consoling words.

