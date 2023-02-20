2
What celebrities said after Christian Atsu's corpse arrived

Atsu Coffin Soldiers.png The mortal remains of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, been carried by the millitary

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ‘touch down’ of Christian Atsu’s body at the Kotoka International airport, was met with massive reactions from Ghanaians, particularly, celebrities.

Nearly two weeks after the earthquake, which has since claimed close to 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, the Ghanaian international footballer was officially confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Exactly a day after his death was confirmed, his mortal remains arrived in the country as earlier contained in a press release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Asides from the fact that scores of Ghanaians stormed the airport to welcome the arrival of the casket, one thing that couldn’t go unnoticed was how celebrities stormed social media to express their sadness.

These celebrities, like many Ghanaians, couldn’t hide their grief as it was captured in all their reactions on social media, particularly on Twitter.

The likes of Samini, Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Serwaa Amihere, Stonebwoy, and many others shared posts highlighting their deep sorrows.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late celebrated Black Stars winger has been kept at the 37 Military morgue, awaiting burial.

