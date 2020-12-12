What has Akufo-Addo done for you since he became president? – Archipalago blast people of the Ashanti Region

Social media commentator, Archipalago

Social media commentator and a native of the Ashanti Region, Archipalago has asked his people in Kumasi to show what the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has done for them to warrant such loyalty from them.

This rhetorical question from the self-anointed musician comes on the back of the celebration and jubilation that greeted the declaration of Akufo-Addo as president-elect on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, by the Electoral Commission Boss Jean Mensa.



According to Archipalago, it is not an excellent idea for the people of Kumasi to rejoice over the defeat of former President John Dramani Mahama in the just-ended election especially when he was the one who undertook some major developmental projects in the metropolis when he was in office.



In a video he shared on his social media timeline, the US-based musician said the people of Kumasi must move away from rejoicing over Akufo-Addo’s election and begin to ask themselves what he has done for them since he became president.

On the flip side, it was the votes from the Ashanti Region that guaranteed the NPP's second term in office.



That is why controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong has suggested to President Akufo-Addo to reward the people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region for their unflinching loyalty to the NPP.



