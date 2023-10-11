What if Tracey Boakye was killed after you lied she dated Mahama? – Schwarzenegger asks Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared more reasons why Kennedy Agyapong cannot attain the highest seat of the land.

She has described the presidential aspirant as a chronic liar, who bares false witness to champion his agenda without regard for the harm it might cause the victims involved.



Stating a clear example of Kennedy Agyapong’s antics, she recalled an instance where he spewed lies against Tracey Boakye during the ‘Papano’ saga.



It can be recalled that Mr Agyapong while attacking former president Mahama sometime in 2020, claimed that he was funding Tracey Boakye’s expensive lifestyle.



“Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from. John Mahama helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million dollars,” Kennedy Agyapong stated on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’.



Three years on, Kennedy Agyapong admitted in an interview that the remarks he made about Tracey Boakye and John Mahama were all exaggerated.

“Whatever happens to a man, I don’t feel happy about it. Like I was in Akyiase, and I was joking about Mahama, and Tracey Boakye and Tracey Boakye took it so seriously and all that. They were all jokes,” he stated during an interview with Asaase radio in March.



Reacting to this, especially at a time when Kennedy Agyapong intends to contest for the presidency, Afia Schwarzenegger asked if he ever thought of the possibility that his jokes could’ve gotten Tracey Boakye killed.



“You said I smoke wee. But for someone like you who doesn’t, you lied that Tracy Boakye was dating Mahama and later admitted that it was a lie. So, if someone had killed Tracy Boakye at that time, it would’ve been for free. Someone like you cannot be president,” she stated.



Prior to this, Tracey Boakye had also lamented that the life of her family was in danger, and her own party (the NDC) neglected her after such rumours went viral and Mahama lost the 2020 elections.



“I would have died in vain if I was killed, my son Kwaku could have just suffered. I am not crying because of Kennedy Agyapong’s insults, I have so much pain in my heart for my party NDC,” the actress stated as tears flowed down her eyes.

Watch the video below:







EB/BB