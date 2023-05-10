'What is this?' - Felicia Osei jabbed for 'wedding guest' look at VGMA

Felicia Osei has been slammed for her looks at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The cameras captured the popular Ghanaian influencer cum presenter on the VGMA red carpet adorned in an emerald green Kente gown which was accessorized with a silver-colored bag.



Although she hasn’t featured in the list of individuals trolled on social media for their ill-fitted red carpet looks, fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has taken a step ahead to heavily criticize her outfit.



According to Charlie, Felicia’s outfit is an ‘apology of a kente gown’ adding that she has degraded the highly prestigious Ghanaian fabric.



“I guess the category for Osei Felicia was a wedding guest. What is this? Osei Felicia, how dare you come unto the red carpet dressed like that? Huh? Osei Felicia is the first in history to make our kente look so cheap. Were you measured for the fit? It looks very uncomfortable around the bust, it's very tight over there,” he stated in a video shared on YouTube.



The US-based fashion stylist, however, advised Felicia Osei to ditch and further blacklist the designer who made the said outfit.



“If this designer calls you again tell him you are busy. They did you wrong. It looks ill-fitted and you look uncomfortable. You were sweating profusely the entire period. What’s going on? You managed to make kente look so cheap. This is a worst-dressed nominee for me and did you guys see her bag? Stop carrying these bags to the red carpet, it does not work. The designer did you wrong,” he added.

Asides from Felicia, the likes of Stonebwoy, Ceccy Twum, Camidoh, Zionfelix, and many others were also criticized for their appearance on the VGMA red carpet.







Watch the video below:









