What’s your problem? - Fiifi Pratt clashes with Maurice Ampaw over Opambour

Media personality, Fiifi Pratt, got into a heated argument with legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, on radio over his criticisms of Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also well known as Opambour.

During the interview with Kingdom FM, Fiifi Pratt questioned Maurice Ampaw on the motive behind his attacks on Opambour's take on political issues in the country.



In responding to the question, Maurice Ampaw noted that instead of Opambour focusing on his work as a man of God, he is meddling in political issues and making jokes on his television station.



Maurice Ampaw stated that Opambour’s choice to endorse the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as President, while composing a song against Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with his “driver-mate” analogy upset him [Maurice] hence, his criticisms of the pastor.



During the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Fiifi Pratt said that he sees nothing wrong with Opambour’s actions despite he being a man of God.



“We have pastors who have endorsed political parties and candidates, so what is your problem with him[Opambour]? He hasn’t said he is no longer a pastor so you [Maurice Ampaw] can’t say he has lost focus.”

Maurice Ampaw who opposed Fiifi Pratt’s position on the matter, responded: “Opambour has now turned himself into a politician, he has endorsed Mahama and composed a song against Dr. Bawumia. So I am saying that he [Opambour] has lost focus now. Not only that, he has turned himself into a comedian and insulted people on his platform.”



On multiple occasions, Opambour has prophesied that, regardless of the circumstances, Mahama would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.



Opambour asserts that Mahama has been "divinely ordained" to rescue the country from the economic hardships experienced under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



“God has ordained this man [Mahama] to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship bedevilling us. I am certain of what I am saying because God has revealed to me that he will be president of Ghana and no power on earth can overturn it.



"So we should support our incoming President Mahama wholeheartedly,” Opambour said when John Mahama paid a visit to his church during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

In light of this assertion, some persons known to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Maurice Ampaw, have challenged Opambour's claims.



SB/NOQ