When we were campaigning for Akufo-Addo in 2016, where were you? - A Plus blasts Owusu Bempah

Controversial musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus has lambasted the Deputy Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah for being the mastermind behind the invasion of UTV.

He noted that he was part and parcel of the campaign team for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 general elections and invested financially in the bid to ensure NPP won power.



The political activist questioned the commitment of Ernest Owusu Bempah to the NPP and stated that he was nowhere to be found when they were campaigning vigorously for President Akufo-Addo in 2016 hence he is not more loyal to the party than him.



Speaking as a panelist on the UnitedShowbiz Program which GhanaWeb monitored on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Kwame A Plus lamented the recent attacks on the media and chided Ernest Owusu Bempah for his alleged involvement in the thug's invasion of UTV.



“When I was with Akufo-Addo touring with him [for campaigning] where were you by then? How much did you invest in the campaign?” he quizzed.



“Everybody is afraid in this country, why? Owusu Bempah, when the late Jerry John Rawlings was president we were musicians, where were you? When it happens like this it affects the whole NPP as a party. Are Justin Kodua, Nana B, and Stephen Ntim, not NPP members? Have they sent somebody here?

“So we cannot attack the whole NPP because of one idiot. During the 2016 campaign before Akufo-Addo became president, I went to Asawase with my boys to campaign against Muntaka [Mohammed] during the parliamentary elections, where were you then?” pained Kwame A Plus fumed.



He made the remarks after alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program.



The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



