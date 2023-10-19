Who is to tell if somebody is spiritual or not - Kuami Eugene replies critics on gospel songwriting saga

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has addressed critics who say that secular artists shouldn't write songs for gospel artistes. According to him, spirituality is a personal matter between God and the artiste, thus no one should judge who is worthy enough to write a gospel song.

Kuami Eugene made his views known on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM where he expressed that judgment should not be passed on others. He questioned the intended audience for religious teachings and pointed out that the Bible primarily promotes love rather than criticism.



“Who is to tell if somebody is spiritual or not? What we do is in the hands of God. All I’ve spoken about is love, I don't think the Bible is about going to criticize people,” he said.



In his defense, Kuami Eugene explained that his gift of music is God-given and not the product of humans. Kuami Eugene called on Christians to support and promote musicians who can incorporate love and positive themes into their songs rather than shunning them from the gospel genre. Emphasizing that this mindset might push talented individuals away from embracing faith.



“You want to complain about this talent, my talent wasn't given to me by a man, it's a God-given talent. Christians should embark on that project to make artistes who can write (like Akwaboa and Kwabena Kwabena) do more gospel songs.



“But this is rather the case where if you try anything gospel-related. You are asked to go back to the world. You are pushing people who want to come to God away,” he lamented.



Kuami Eugene encouraged an understanding of the Bible before passing judgment on others. He also defended the lyrical content of his music, emphasising that his songs promote love and positivity rather than violence or negativity.

“Before you crucify any person out there, read the whole Bible first. If you listen to my sound, I don't talk about killing people, I don’t talk about hurting people, I don’t talk about rape, all I sing about is love. If what the person said was meant for me. That's a wrong statement,” he said.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



