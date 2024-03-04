Why Chef Faila ‘laid on the floor’ when she visited Mahama

Chef Faila laying on the floor at Mahama's residence

Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu, the Ghanaian whose attempt to secure the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon was unsuccessful, recently paid a visit to the residence of former President John Dramani Mahama.

During the visit, John Mahama together with his wife Lordina Mahama were in the living room and welcomed Chef Faila to their abode.



After being warmly welcomed, Chef Faila expressed her gratitude by lying on the floor to show appreciation to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife. This gesture followed their support in financing her trip to Dubai after she completed her cook-a-thon attempt.



In a video shared by the account named EDHUB and sighted by GhanaWeb, Mahama, impressed with the gesture, asked Chef Faila to stand up and take her seat, all while beaming with smiles.



It is worth noting that Chef Faila visited Mahama before the outcome of her cook-a-thon attempt was announced.



About Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt

The attempt by Chef Faila to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon in the Guinness Book of World Records failed.



According to a press statement signed by Kafui Dey, coordinator for Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt, her effort fell short of meeting the guidelines set out by Guinness World Records.



"The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately, fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records. A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt," the statement dated Sunday, March 3, 2024, stated.



While expressing gratitude to individuals and brands who supported her attempt, the statement said Chef Faila remains undeterred and "committed to continuing to push boundaries in this culinary journey."



In her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon, Chef Faila started cooking on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and cooked for 227 hours non-stop, until January 10, 2024.

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attracted a lot of attention and support from the public, celebrities, and politicians, who visited her at the hotel and cheered her on.



She cooked various dishes, mostly Ghanaian cuisine, and served them to the guests and the needy. She also promoted Ghanaian music and culture during the event.



Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul-Razak, who embarked on a cooking marathon in Tamale, rolled on the floor at former President Mahama's residence to show appreciation and gratitude to him and his wife, Lordina, for sponsoring her trip to Dubai after the Cookathon. pic.twitter.com/zy0juFSxZW — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 1, 2024

