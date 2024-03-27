Why Kelvyn Boy chose Afrobeats over Highlife

Afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kelvyn Boy has responded to critics over his choice of Afrobeats over Highlife.

The artiste has repeatedly been berated by some industry stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, who said he lacks a distinct musical identity and refuses to identify as a Highlife artiste.



Speaking on Accra FM on March 27, 2024, the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker defended his choice of Afrobeats, saying that the genre would take him farther in his career than Highlife.



“If you put Afrobeat on one side and Highlife on another side, which do you think will take me far?



“If I'm to choose only Highlife. I have to compose my songs in a certain way for it to be Highlife. But Highlife is not what we are listening to right now.”



Kelvyn Boy, however, insisted that he hasn’t abandoned the Highlife genre, adding that elements of Highlife could equally be found in Afrobeats.

“And if you read about Afrobeats. The root of Afrobeats is Highlife. Even in Afrobeats, there are elements of other genres like pop and Highlife. But if I'm to choose only Highlife. I would get boxed into a corner,” he said.



ID/ ADG



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.