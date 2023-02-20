0
Menu
Entertainment

Why Kyeiwaa and Christiana Awuni were chased out of Tema Station

Christiana Awuni 1 E1662736067538 Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni shared a story about how she and fellow actress Kyeiwaa were chased out of the Tema Station market by angry traders when they tried to sell thrift ware to make extra income.

In an adomonline.com report, the incident happened when they had just ventured into the movie industry, and although they were popular from starring in the Sunday special, Cantata, they had nothing substantial to show for it except for fame.

“There was a day myself and Rose Mensah (Kyeiwaa) went to sell ‘fos’ at Tema Station. The traders mocked and hooted at us. It was terrible.

“They chased us out and we had to flee from the embarrassment,” she disclosed on Adom TV’s The Journey.

The traders accused them of being greedy and wanting to take their business away by using their popularity to attract customers.

Christiana Awuni mentioned this experience as an example of the many challenges that come with being a popular on-screen personality.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku