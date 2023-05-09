1
Menu
Entertainment

Why Vivian Jill is trending alongside McBrown

Brown X Jill C Nana Ama McBrown [L]' Vivian Jill Lawrence [R]

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two of Ghana’s famed actresses Vivian Jill Lawrence and Nana Ama McBrown have been trending on Twitter after an artist presented a painting of McBrown to the TV host.

The conversation around the presentation, however, has been that the painting rather resembles Vivian Jill and not McBrown, with some tweeps interpreting the latter’s facial expression during the presentation as a subtle objection.

The gift was presented to McBrown in the studios of Onua TV where she took a photograph with the artist.

Both McBrown and Vivian Jill have been in the film industry for years, starring in many movies and exhibiting versatility evidenced in the numerous roles they have played.

They are both fair and are said to have some level of resemblance but tweeps have argued that the gift presented to McBrown has Vivian Jill’s features rather.

Below are some tweets.























Watch a review of the VGMAs below. The discussion starts in the 12th minute of this video.



BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter