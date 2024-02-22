'Why are you featuring Nigerians in a Ghanaian movie?' - Mr Logic questions LilWin

Mr Logic feels LilWin should have used more Ghanaian actors

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has expressed his displeasure with actor LilWin's choice of Nigerian actors for his forthcoming movie, 'A Country Called Ghana.'

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on February 22, 2024, Mr. Logic said he did not understand why LilWin would cast Nigerian actors in a movie that is supposed to portray Ghanaian patriotism and culture.



He admitted that working with Nigerian actors could help the movie reach a wider audience and get the project on an international platform like Netflix, but he was worried that the movie would deprive Ghanaian actors of the chance to showcase their skills and talents.



Mr. Logic stressed the need to support and develop the local film industry.



“It’s a good one because of the agenda to get onto Netflix. But to continue doing the same thing for commercial purposes, I don’t think it’s advisable.



"The Ghanaian movie industry is still under the carpet. So it’s best if he lifts up the industry by lifting up young talents like Fifi Coleman is doing.



“Why are you making a movie named “A Country Called Ghana” and featuring Nigerians in it?

"We should put Ghanaian actors and stories first, stories that connect with our people," he said. "It's about uplifting our own," he added.



Mr. Logic also expressed concern about the possible cultural distortion that could result from having prominent Nigerian actors in the movie.



According to him, if the script is not well done, Ghanaians may be disrespected in the movie if too much creative power is given to Nigerians.



"The next thing you see, they will be mocking us in the movie. Can’t you have some Ghanaians in the movie? Do you think if Nigerians are doing a movie titled “A Country Called Nigeria,” they will feature Ghanaians?



“I am not saying it’s a bad concept, the collaboration is great. But I’m saying that he should have put major Ghanaian acts on it since he’s telling a Ghanaian story," he urged.



Some Nigerian actors, such as Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu, have arrived in Ghana and were received by LilWin.

The movie project has generated a lot of interest and applause on social media.



