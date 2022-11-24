Why did you not shake Nasty C? - Edem to Sarkodie

Ghanaian rappers, Edem and Sarkodie

Rapper Edem on Thursday tagged his colleague Sarkodie in a tweet asking why he refused to shake hands with Nasty C as claimed by the South African rapper.

Nasty C in a rap verse explained why he turned down a feature with award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on two separate occasions, a video that went viral and subsequently caused a debate on social media.



“See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand… Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man...” Nasty rapped in a clip that some have termed as a 'diss' to Sarkodie, the man regarded as Ghana's best rapper.



"Yo @sarkodie why u no shake Nasty C," Edem quizzed in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on November 24.



Meanwhile, Sark, is yet to respond to Nasty C's latest revelation although the latter has announced his preparedness to work with him now.



Check out some reactions below:

Yo @sarkodie why u no shake Nasty C ???????????????? — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) November 24, 2022

You people say Sark go fit go toe to toe with Nasty C? Lol pic.twitter.com/PGNIs6idCM — Hafeez (@CFC_Hafeez) November 23, 2022

We all know Sarkodie is cooking that Soweto Patapaa! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 24, 2022

So this what Sarkodie did that made Nasty c reject doing a feature with him. I mean if I was Nasty c I would have done the same thing. guys humanity is everything there's no need to see other people's differently just because you think you are big at that time. pic.twitter.com/Y5klPfuP7n — I'm a Nasty c fan for life???????? (@Superunique_SA) November 23, 2022

This Nasty C thing we always dey go in circles. So naa them say Madina J Cole go Mia my man wey dem lash am for Brown Paper bag top everybody gyie eye. Edo a make you killas relax. — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 24, 2022

Nasty C still has some regrets after rejecting Sark’s request. He regrets this till date. read the lyrics carefully. Man is indirectly wishing for another verse pic.twitter.com/LezbcU71yG — Dual Citizen Kay ???????????????????????? (@kwame__citizen) November 23, 2022

if sarkodie try reply nasty c, he step on lion en tail be that. zulu man go eat am easy???????????????? — DisTurB???????????? (@DisTurB____) November 23, 2022