Why did you not shake Nasty C? - Edem to Sarkodie

Edem And Sarkodie Fffg Ghanaian rappers, Edem and Sarkodie

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Edem on Thursday tagged his colleague Sarkodie in a tweet asking why he refused to shake hands with Nasty C as claimed by the South African rapper.

Nasty C in a rap verse explained why he turned down a feature with award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on two separate occasions, a video that went viral and subsequently caused a debate on social media.

“See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand… Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man...” Nasty rapped in a clip that some have termed as a 'diss' to Sarkodie, the man regarded as Ghana's best rapper.

"Yo @sarkodie why u no shake Nasty C," Edem quizzed in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on November 24.

Meanwhile, Sark, is yet to respond to Nasty C's latest revelation although the latter has announced his preparedness to work with him now.

