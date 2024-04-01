Why indigenous musicians have more international appeal than local artistes - Wiyaala explains

Award-winning singer-songwriter, Wiyaala

Ghanaian musician Noeala Wiyaala has stated reasons why most alternative and indigenous musicians like herself tend to gain more international appeal than mainstream African artistes.

She explained that the phenomenon is because music composed by mainstream artistes is ‘normal’.



In an interview with TV3, Wiyaala described ‘normal’ music as the common mainstream music that many international listeners were used to; thus, it does not gather as much appeal as ‘not normal’ music.



“When it's not normal, you get attention. And when it's not normal, it's because you have allowed yourself to be yourself.



“The ‘true you’ will never be like me. So if you let the ‘true you’ out, I'll be more interested to know.



“But if you are just doing the normal, which is just the usual, everybody knows. People know what's authentic and what's not, but they will just put up with it,” she said.

She further explained the reasons for the appeal for alternative music, saying, "We, the ones doing the indigenous music, sell out more because it is something that is about us as people, this is who we are, this is our culture, and we are the only ones that can really do it and do it right.”



“But when you do the normal music, it's kind of like it's not you,” Wiyaala explained.



Wiyaala recently wowed the crowd with a stellar performance at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games held in Accra on March 23.



The award-winning artiste joined reggae/dancehall sensation Stonebwoy as they celebrated the achievements and unifying spirit of the games.



