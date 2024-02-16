Why should I date a man who can’t give me GH¢30K or GH¢50K? - Actress Sandra Boateng

Ghanaian actress, Sandra Boateng has said that she does not see the need for her to be in a relationship with a man who is not willing to give her GH¢30K or GH¢50K to support her business and sort out other issues.

According to her, she does not see a reason for one to be in a relationship with a man who is not ready to invest money to support her business and other needs.



She explained that if the man is not financially stable at that moment, he must find a way to contribute at least something substantial. However, if he refuses to give her anything at all, she will begin to think twice about the relationship.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Sandra Boateng explained the reasons why she cannot be in a relationship with a man who can’t afford to provide her financial needs.



“As someone who owns a restaurant, I have been fending for myself since I grew up. I only ask my man [boyfriend] for money for business purposes. So if I tell you to support me with GH¢30K or GH¢50K and you can’t provide for me, then I don’t see the reason why I should be with you.

“At least, you have to show some commitment if you don’t have but once it continues, why should I be with you? I need money to sustain my business, sort out my rent and others so it's very important,” she said.



Watch the video below







SB/NOQ