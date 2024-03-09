Why should I eulogize ‘hypocrite’ John Kumah who was part of Akufo-Addo’s government? – Blakk Rasta

Media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta

Controversial media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has said that the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, was not a hero to him due to his role in government.

In explaining his assertion, he said that Kumah cannot be regarded as a hero because he served under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose tenure in office inflicted hardship on Ghanaians through the mismanagement of the economy.



He went ahead to state that since Kumah did not make a bold decision to resign from the Akufo-Addo-led government to exonerate himself from their mess, he [Blakk] regards the deceased as a “hypocrite”.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta urged Ghanaians to refrain from praising dead people who were not impactful to the nation while they were alive.



"John Kumah was not a hero. As long as he served under the dirty dictator, Nana Akufo-Addo and never resigned, he is not an honourable person to me.



I understand he left six children and a wife. I sympathize and empathize with them but a bad man is a bad man. We have to stop this foolishness of all of a sudden eulogizing and praising dead people. A dead hypocrite is still a hypocrite.

“When we start shaming and naming all these dead people who have not served the nation in any good measure when they are alive, they will learn a lesson. People who visited us with harm and danger when they were alive. The moment they die, they become Saint Gabriel. I am not part of those people,” he remarked.



About John Kumah’s death



The Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024



According to reports, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.



SB/BB