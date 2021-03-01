Why was the nurse not wearing gloves - Ama K Abebrese asks after Akufo-Addo COVID-19 vaccine injection

President Nana Akufo-Addo took his COVID-19 vaccine injection on March 1 at the 37 Military Hospital

Source: James Kyere, Contributor

President Akufo-Addo together with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo today, March 1, received the first dose of the 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The exercise, which included a similar one by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia was aimed at boosting public confidence in the new vaccine procured for the citizens.



While the President took his vaccine jab at the 37 Military Hospital, the Vice President Dr. Bawumia was vaccinated at the Police Hospital.



Ghanaian actress and media personality who watched the vaccination process on live TV has quizzed why the nurse who administered the COVID-19 vaccine to President had no hand gloves on.

She expressed worry over this development through a post she just shared on her official Facebook page which has given rise to a new conversation piece on the internet.



Watch post below:





Source: James Kyere, Contributor