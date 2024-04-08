Wild reactions as Aba Dope exposes her boobs at an event

Aba Dope was captured 'turned heads' by showcasing her breasts at the event

In a quest to make a bold ‘fashion statement’ at her friend’s birthday party, Aba Martins, widely known as ‘Aba Dope’ flaunted her boobs.

At the all-black party of Charlotte Derban which saw tons of celebrities in attendance, Aba Dope was seen in a straight black gown with shimmers and a laced pair of sleeves.



She complimented the outfit with a silver necklace, some ear studs, and a purse.



However, the ‘chest cut out’ of the outfit went all the way down towards her belly, leaving her huge breasts on full display.



She left little to the imagination of patrons and netizens, as they gushed over her breasts, while others criticized her for what they termed as ‘indecent exposure’.



Others, after analyzing how fuller her boobs looked, alleged that she must have undergone another batch of plastic surgery, specifically breast implants.

Aba Dope became the centre of attraction at the said event and also on social media when some videos went viral.



The 30th birthday party of celebrity chef, Charlotte Derban, took place at East Legon, Accra.



The event was graced by scores of Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Salma Mumin, Sista Afia, Kofi Asamoah, Kalybos, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, KOD, and Keche among others.



Popular Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour, who doubled as the celebrant’s partner, was also present at the event.



