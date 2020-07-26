Wiyaala ‘the singing lioness’ takes turn on Talkertainment

Entertainment Sun, 26 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
The musically gifted African girl from the Upper West region of Ghana, Wiyaala takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment
Watch out for interesting revelations on this show which premieres on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1pm.
Website: www.ghanaweb.com
YouTube: GhanaWeb TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsL03z5sLvA0t8sjwDWf_3A
Facebook: TheGhanaWeb https://www.facebook.com/TheGhanaWeb/
Twitter: TheGhanaWeb https://twitter.com/TheGhanaWeb/
Watch the video below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Yeete Nsem: Watch Amerado’s 'subtle' response to Asem’s threats
- Flashback: ‘It’s like a product in a doper package’ – Dopenation describes experience with Lynx
- Mimi Adani Michaels personally terminated my contract with her – Naana Blu
- Talkertaiment: Naana Blu addresses management issues with Mimi Michaels, many more
- TALKERTAINMENT: Upclose with MOG, the nation’s favourite worship leader
- Read all related articles