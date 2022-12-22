Wizkid share photos with Jada Pollock, hours after Davido, Chioma's loved-up photos went viral

Wizkid captured with his baby mama

Social media have been reacting to now-viral photos of Wizkid and his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared the colorful photos on his Instagram page on Monday, December 19.



The photos come after Wizkid had said he was single.



The duo could be seen sitting in a luxury car while sharing a drink in one of the photos. In another photo, they were spotted holding hands while smiling at each other.



In November, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner reflected on his love life in a social media post.



The musician claimed he had “been single for so long. Gotta find me one or two”.



Pollock had reacted to Wizkid’s post in an emotional Twitter rant.

In one of her tweets, the talent manager, who recently welcomed her second child with Wizkid, wrote: “controlling emotions”.



She also replied to a user who insinuated Wizkid had broken her heart.



“Wizkid go just dey on loud dey break Jada p heart,” the user had written.



Quoting the tweet, Pollock wrote: “Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.”



See how Nigerians reacted



iam_ewatee said: "Na this guy dey control naija, I pity who dey carry him word for head. Una go take paracetamol for him matter una go taya. If just dey play was a person Bigwiz for a reason"

ebukayfire wrote: "Wetin jada dey tell wiz now bayi"



ek_emini commented: "Davido post with em babe ona fav jealous go do photoshoot"



isokoboy12 said: "All dem starboy FC"



ti_blaze_ commented: "See as I Dey smile life too sweet."



