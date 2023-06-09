0
Women are the best in music industry - Teni

Teni Orange3.png Afrobeats singer, Teni

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Teni, has taken to social media to brag about the prowess of female musicians.

In a post shared on her Twitter page, Teni said that the female tag should be removed as they want to be solely regarded as artistes.

She noted that women are the best when it comes to music, performance, and everything.

Expressing her dissatisfaction about the branding of female musicians, Teni tweeted;

“Make una comot that “female” tag. We are fucking artists. And na we bad pass for everything. Steeze o, music o, performance, everything.”

Reacting to her outburst, some social media users said;

thetruthtellerongram_: “How? With how many songs? Is good to self hype sha.”

cindydymphna4: “Hype urself mama jare, Everybody bad normally.”

jimmie_stonner: “Adeleke u do this one.. no wam.” miz_preety: “This matter go long.”

omomayowaifeoluwa: “On colos on colos on colos.” official_techgirl: “No offense but who's this? Is she a rapper?”

tatti_bijii: “Small yansh dey shake ooo.”

adeoluolatomide: “Normally, na everybody bad for their own eye. Hype yourself!”

adeolamiiuwonlo: “This June too sweet) Wahala left and right.”

wofai.u: “Teni you are good,but Machala remains the baddest in the industry.”

Read her tweet below:

