Work on your stage performance – Takoradi blogger to Kofi Kinaata

Blogger, Boga Ali Hashim and singer Kofi Kinaata

Outspoken Takoradi based blogger and entertainment analyst, Boga Ali Hashim, has urged multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata, to improve on his stage performance.

He made this assertion following the ‘confession’ hit maker’s performance at the just-ended 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which saw other performances from dancehall artiste Epixode, Kuami Eugene, Adina Thembi, Kidi, King Promise, Akwaboah, Efya, Celestine Donkor, EL, amongst others.



Boga Ali Hashim took to Facebook and posted a photo of Kofi Kinaata with the caption: "Truth can hurt people and is sometimes hard to tell but still, we must be able to think and feel to fully integrate the experience and release it. Thus, after watching Kofi Kinaata perform at the VGMA last night, I think he should work and improve on his stage performance. Be that as it may, he is a prolific songwriter and great musician. No hard feelings bro. #Congratulations on your winnings. Well deserved. #Westsideproud_ ”

Kofi Kinaata won ‘Most Popular Song' and "Highlife song of the Year" and the "Songwriter of the Year" award on the night.

