Wulomei’s Naa Amanua calls for regular airplay for Ga songs

Ga Traditional musical group, Wulomei

One of the lead vocalists of the legendary Ga Traditional musical group, Wulomei, Naa Amanua, is appealing to Ghanaian DJs, radio presenters and other stakeholders to help promote Ga traditional songs as well as songs written in the Ga language.

According to her, such a move will help promote the speaking of the Ga language.



Naa Amanua made the call on Atinka FM’s “Adadem” show hosted by Roman Fada last Saturday.

The show, which airs between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturdays, focuses on vintage Ghanaian music and also offers the opportunity for music legends to tell their stories.



Naa Amanua was of the view that giving more airplay for Ga songs will promote the language as well as the culture of the indigenous people.