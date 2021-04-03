Wutah Kobby’s new album features Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, others

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wutah Kobby has released a new album.

The 18-track project titled ‘Abokobi’ features the likes of Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, and Kurlsongx.



Kobby, born Daniel Morris Nyarko is a former member of the award-winning music duo, Wutah.



‘If I Get’, ‘Tsotsoo’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Naa Me’ and ‘So far So Good’ are some of the songs he’s released as a solo artist.

‘Abokobi’ is his third solo studio album.



Watch the video below:



