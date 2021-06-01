Wuu releases visuals for ‘Ongod’ featuring Yaw Tog

Source: GhBlogger

USA-based Ghanaian musician, Manasseh Owusu, widely known as Wuu, has released visuals for his song titled ‘Ongod’ which featured Yaw Tog.

‘Ongod’ has received impressive streams following the release of the audio barely two weeks ago. With a dope beat from Khendi Beatz, Hassan PMG also did a fantastic job with the visuals of the song.



Wuu and Yaw Tog sang about how hard they are working in this piece. They also hinted at the big plans they have while praying to God to bless their hustles.



Wuu sadly stressed how people won’t regard you as a brother without money. Hustling without rest is what Wuu and Yaw Tog are up to.

Enjoy the visuals of ‘Ongod’ below:



