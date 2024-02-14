Xandy Kamel empties two bottles of schnapps; invokes heavy curses on popular TikTok influencer

Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel, has been spotted on TikTok raining curses on an influencer for badmouthing her.

She was captured with two bottles of schnapps as she recited incantations live on TikTok, with several netizens keenly watching.



Earlier on TikTok, Xandy joined forces with a Kumasi-based influencer, Betty, to fight another influencer who had allegedly snatched her boyfriend.



Xandy took over the fight and hurled insults at Abena, the lady who allegedly snatched Betty’s man.



Xandy Kamel roped in Abena’s family, which infuriated the TikToker’s elder sister, Tutuwaa, who responded harshly.



Tutuwaa was seen online body shaming Xandy and slamming her for disrespecting her family.

This development, however, caught the attention of Xandy Kamel, who did not take things lightly.



The popular actress invoked the spirit of her late father and other deities while emptying the contents of the schnapps.



Meanwhile, Tutuwaa, in her latest response, has dismissed Xandy’s curses.







Xandy Kamel’s incessant habit of cursing detractors

Xandy has, on several occasions, cursed people on social media at the slightest provocation.



In 2022, the actress cursed a netizen with charcoal for saying she hated her.



She also cursed popular fashion critic Charlie Dior for body-shaming her sometime in 2023.



In 2021, Xandy Kamel cursed her ex-husband, Kaninja, following issues from her failed marriage.



