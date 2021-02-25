Yaa Pono is a dead horse - Ara B wages war on behalf of Shatta Wale

Ara B with Shatta Wale

Ara B has ‘forcibly’ hurled himself into the fray between Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono while Samini also lurks in the shadows.

The Hip-hop and Dancehall act thinks the aforementioned artists are throwing shots at Shatta Wale merely because they want to take a slice of his huge brand which they are laking.



Moreover, Ara B who is Wale’s right-hand man stated that most of these artists with big names are useless and very hungry as he called Yaa Pono a dead horse meaning his career is a dead one.

“SO THEY SAY THIER BIG ARTISTS YET STILL CAN’T DO HIT SONGS UNLESS THEY HAVE BEEF WITH ONE DON…IT’S FUNNY BUT MOST OF THESE ARTISTS WITH NAMES ARE USELESS AND HUNGRY…YAA PONO DIYE DEAD HORSE KRAA…” he posted on Facebook.



