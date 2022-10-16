0
Yemi Alade in Ghana for video shoot with Bisa Kdei

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has been spotted in Ghana for a music video project with iconic highlife artist Bisa Kdei

The two have been rumoured to have worked in London days ago, and sources claim Yemi Alade specifically flew to Ghana to work on a music video project with Bisa Kdei.

The video shoot featured Ghanaian choreographer Incredible Ziggy together with his dance crew in the highly anticipated collaboration.

The "Johnny" hitmaker had a successful collaboration with former Lynx signee MzVee titled "Come And See My Mother," and collaboration with Bisa Kdei is something music fans can't wait to hear.

Bisa Kdei was recently celebrated in Ghanaian music circles after his "Asew" hit single was featured in the Hollywood Christmas movie "Jingle Jangle".

The award-winning musician who has remained consistent for close to a decade is set to release an album soon.

