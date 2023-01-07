You’ll never succeed if God isn’t involved in what you’re doing – Amakye Dede declares

Amakye Dede

Ghanaian musician, Daniel Amakye Dede popularly known in the music scene as the ‘Highlife Maestro’ has reiterated why everyone needs to factor God in what they are doing.

According to the legendary artiste who recently celebrated his 65th birthday, it’s impossible to succeed without God and it is the reason why he recorded his popular song titled ‘Su Fre Wo Nyame’.



He answered; “What motivated me to write 'Su Fre Wo Nyame' song is that, in this world everything that you are doing, you need to factor God in whatever that you are involved in.



“When you leave God out of what you are doing, it will never be successful with you,” Amakye Dede said on Kessben TV.

He narrated “Proverbially, it is said that when you even farm and God doesn’t see your farm, the farm produce won’t be successful.



Abrantie continued “So that’s what I want to use to advise everyone, that if things don’t auger well for us in life, we should be patient and pray to God.



“Once God still exists, I’m hopeful that it will definitely be well with us,” he added in an interview seen by MyNewsGh.com.