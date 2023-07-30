‘You Go Explain Taya’ – Medikal mocks Michy after recent attack on him

Medikal

Medikal has taken a hilarious route to react to the latest attack on him by Ghanaian socialite Michy, who happens to be the baby mama of his close friend, Shatta Wale.

After the first incident which happened at the birthday party of Ghanaian entertainment blogger GH Kweku in April, many people thought Michy was not going to attack Medikal after it became evidently clear that she made a mistake by calling out Medikal over alleged remarks he made about her son Majesty.



Well, that was never going to be the case because, during an interview on Okay FM’s Drivetime show hosted by Abeiku Santana, Michy disclosed that she did not regret her actions because she wanted to teach Medikal a lesson and she achieved that purpose.



Shatta Michy opens up regarding her actions towards Medikal in a video that was circulating on the internet.

In a reaction to this Medikal also took to his Twitter page to mock Michy by stating that she was talking unnecessarily because the things she was saying would yield no fruit.



He shared another tweet to state that Michy was just acting dumb with the many she was going on a radio tour to try and run him down when he has done nothing wrong.



