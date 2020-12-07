'You are a firm believer and advocate' – Akufo-Addo’s birthday message to Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described actor and staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party, Prince David Osei as a firm believer and advocate.

This was conveyed in a birthday message to Prince David Osei as Sunday, December 6, 2020, marked his 37th birthday.



Prince David Osei is not only an actor, model, producer, director, and philanthropist but also has a strong affiliation and allegiance to the NPP and has not shied away from publicly campaigning to ensure its success.



As the December 7 election beckons, the support of the actor has become topical as he is often seen together with like-minded celebrities to work their socks off to sell the “4More4Nana’ message.



President Akufo-Addo does not usually celebrate celebrities on his page but it is clear that the work of Prince David Osei has “found favour before the king.”

"A happy birthday to a firm believer and advocate of the Ghana Project!



@PrinceDavidOsei #HappyBirthdayPrince," the President wrote this on his Twitter page.





