You are a side chick if your husband refuses to take care of your needs – Counselor Lutterodt to women

Controversial marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has disclosed that men who refuse to take care of the needs of their wives are probably taking care of other women.

According to Counselor Lutterodt in a video sighted by GhBase.com, if you are a married woman and your husband doesn’t take care of you, it means you are probably the side chick in the relationship.



”No married man in his right senses will ignore the needs of his wife….if you ignore the needs of your wife as a married man, it shows how cowardly you are and reduces your self respect”. He stated.



He went ahead to advice men to make their wives their top priority if they want to have a peaceful marriage and experience the full glory that comes with marriage.

