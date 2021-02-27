You are a waste of sperm – NPP's Ansah Obofour descends on Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim

Nana Ansah Obofour, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party has taken actress Juliet Ibrahim to the cleaners following her description of Ghanaians as ‘uneducated and shallow minds’.

Juliet Ibrahim in a post which sought to rally support for the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBQT+) community, used some strong words on Ghanaians who are opposed to the campaign to legalize activities of the group.



The actress in the post averred that most Ghanaians are ignorant on the issue of gay and lesbianism and are only spewing ‘gibberish’ on the matter.



But in a sharp response, the Communications Director of the United Kingdom chapter of the NPP did not hold back in calling Juliet Ibrahim as one of “so-called hopeless celebrities”.

He wondered why there is anything exemplary from Juliet Ibrahim for her to be considered a role model.



“Dis are the so-called hopeless celebrities people see them as role models, imagining wasting your sperm to produce dis human as a daughter.....,” he tweeted.



