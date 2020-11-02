You are called 'prostitute' because of how you portray yourself - Socrates scolds actress

Movie Producer, Socrates Sarfo has offered nuggets of wisdom to actress Salma Mumin and believes these words of sagacity could be of immense value to her.

Socrates Sarfo has advised Salma Mumin to stop taking photoshoots of herself naked.



His advice comes on the heels of recent comments made by the actress that she is not a prostitute.



Salma Mumin warned the general public to refrain from calling her a prostitute or associating her with the prostitution business.



But to Socrates Sarfo, the prostitute tag on Salma Mumin is her own fault.

This is because the “pictures of her exposing certain parts of her body are what is making people think she is a prostitute", he said.



To him, society will cease describing her a prostitute if she stops displaying nude pictures of her body contours publicly.



“You’re a beautiful lady and there are a lot decent young men out there who are after you. When they see your nice beautiful curves and how beautiful you look and how industrious you are . . . but if you involve yourself with those things like the watermelon pictures and showing your naked buttocks, those private things, people feel you’re selling yourself because that’s what the prostitutes now do . . .That is how the prostitutes advertise themselves," he asserted during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review’’.



