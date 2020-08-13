Entertainment

You are cheap, you allowed Brother Sammy sleep with you – Gloria Kani drops more secrets

Best friends now turned enemies, the tale of Gloria Kani and Tracey Boakye.

I mean who would have thought that these two women who shot an advert for the NDC in 2016 and did almost everything together would be on Social media today disgracing each other.



In Gloria Kani’s live Instagram video, she alleged that Tracey Boakye, slept with Gospel musician Brother Sammy because she felt she could get some cash from him.



The way she said things, it’s best you watch the video yourself.

Watch the video below:





