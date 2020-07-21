Music

You can kill yourselves, I don’t care – Yaa Pono to Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy

Rapper Yaa Pono

Ashaiman-based rapper Yaa Pono has refused to offer advice to colleagues Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy on the basis that he cares less about what is ensuing between the mentor and mentee.

Kelvynboy, a former signee of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music, was attacked, last month, during his tour of the new Electroland Shop in Ashaiman.



Kelly, a stout young man said to be a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy owned up to the pandemonium. He explained it was a price Kelvynboy paid for remarking some time ago that he would rather play a show for a GHC7 performance fee than perform at Ashaiman. Before Kelly’s statement, speculations were rife the act was masterminded by Stonebwoy because his working relationship with Kelvynboy had soured.



The speculations were fueled by Kelvynboy’s cryptic message which questioned his perceived attacker.



“You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own? The moment you start fight me norr wey you loose” he said in a Twitter thread.



In a press statement, the Burninton Music Group said the tweets were “very scandalous, and calculated to cause disaffection for Stonebwoy, our organisation, and our brand.”

“We have instructed our lawyers to take the appropriate steps to vindicate the legal rights of Stonebwoy and the brand of our organization,” the statement added.



Asked to say a word to both artistes because they are all based in Ashaiman, Yaa Pono said he is not in the position to offer any advice.



“They can kill themselves; I don’t care,” he said on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda, Tuesday. “One man’s action shouldn’t be another man’s pain. I’m trying to stay in my lane. Stonebwoy has a wife, has a father, he has a team; can’t they advise him if he has erred? Me, I mind my own business.”





