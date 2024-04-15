You have become a joker, no longer relevant in the industry – GH Mouthpiece chides Shatta Wale

GH Mouthpiece blasts Shatta Wale for 'joking' with his music career

Ghanaian media personality, Adwoa Asuama popularly known as GH Mouthpiece, has chided Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for not taking his music career seriously.

According to her, Shatta is no longer relevant in the music industry. She claimed that it is the reason people are not regarding him.



She rebuked the musician for spending his time hurling insults at other musicians and prominent personalities in the country instead of focusing on his music career to produce good songs that would project his brand.



Speaking in a TikTok live session, GH Mouthpiece asserted that Black Sherif and other top artistes are far better than Shatta Wale, who is living in past glory.



“The past Bandana, who was releasing hit songs back-to-back, is still living in that glory. I am being frank here. If not for the fact that legends are respected in Ghana, Black Sherif could beat his chest and claim he is better than you.



“You have been playing with your talent all this while. Instead of working hard, you've been insulting people unprovoked. Now the talent has turned into jokes,” she said.

Shatta has been criticized vehemently for his incessant attacks on musicians, including his 'rival' Stonebwoy and other prominent personalities, even when they have not offended him.



He recently chided Stonebwoy for allegedly sabotaging him.



Watch the video below.





SB/BB