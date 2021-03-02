You have no right to abuse LGBTQ+ members even if you hate their actions – Movie director

Queer flag

Peter Sedufia, a director and writer who is known for movies like Keteke (2017), Sidechic Gang (2018) and Aloevera (2020) has cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands when it comes to people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

According to him, there are ways of dealing with illegalities or crimes in the country and as such it will be wrong to abuse these persons.



Speaking to Y 97.9 FM’s McCall on the Y Entertainment Podium, Peter stated: “If the law does not permit something to happen then the thing shouldn’t happen. But again, in trying to apply those laws on those who are practicing what must not happen, you must also admit that they are human beings first and have their rights to be respected as humans alive so you don’t get out and raise cutlasses and try to lynch them. If it is the practice that you are against, make it clear that you are against the actions so when people flout the law you take them on legally and have them sanctioned for perpetrating the act. Don’t take the law into your own hands and start beating them or humiliating them because they are engaging in something illegal”.



He furthered that even with serious crimes as armed robbery, rape and theft, it is never advisable to abuse the perpetrators. Rather, it is encouraged that these people are made to face the law. He opined that in the same vein, people of LGBTQ+ community should be treated with human dignity.



“We say don’t lynch armed robbers, don’t lynch thieves, don’t lynch rapists. These are very serious crimes but we still advocate that they are human beings first and so we take them through the legal system to get justice rather than taking the law into your own hands and harming them. That same principle applies to them [LGBTQ+]”, he added.

A few weeks ago, the LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.



The group organized a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



This prompted the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to demand for an immediate closure of the administrative office for homosexuals.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said that LGBTQ+ will never be legalized under his watch.