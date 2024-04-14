You’re being insensitive – Vida criticizes Ola over Funny Face’s predicaments

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng is an entertainment pundit

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has challenged Ola Michael's critique of Funny Face's recent interview, emphasizing that the comedian's acknowledgement of fault and genuine remorse should be commended rather than criticised.

Vida argued that amidst the spotlight on Funny Face's past mistakes, his call for brand collaborations should be viewed as a positive step towards redemption, highlighting his readiness to work and support his family amidst adversity.



After Funny Face was granted bail for knocking down five pedestrians, the comedian in an interview with Kofi TV urged top brands across various sectors to reconsider him as a potential ambassador. Despite the setbacks, Funny Face was confident in his ability to deliver results, citing his substantial following and influence on social media as evidence of his marketability.



Ola Michael, a filmmaker and entertainment critic, however, accused Funny Face of acting during the interview with Kofi TV.



“I can understand that you need money to support these people you’ve caused harm to. But seriously, if I’m a company or a brand, he will be the last person I’d consider for an ambassadorial deal,” Ola said on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



He continued: “[If I were him], I would have waited for a while because no brand would engage someone who would soil their image. It’s the reason I think he should have just stuck to an apology in that interview. Have remorse and let’s all synch with the emotion. But when you call on brands, you’re taking advantage of the situation. That’s why I think he was acting.”

Rebutting Ola’s claim on the same platform on April 13, 2024, Vida said the filmmaker erred in his submission. She said that for Funny Face to have taken full responsibility for his actions for the first time was enough grounds for forgiveness, adding that there was nothing wrong with the comedian pleading with brands to work with him again.



“It is very insensitive on the part of Ola to say Funny Face was acting in the interview as though it was a movie being shot,” said Vida. “It’s true Funny Face has repeatedly erred and apologized, but one thing he hadn’t done was to blame himself for his woes. In the beginning, he blamed colleagues, his baby mama and some other people to the extent that he even shot his dog dead.



“But here is a person who has admitted he was at fault. You could see the remorse during the interview. We are fixated on the fact that he was drunk and have forgotten that a certain motor crossed his way, and that cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.



“I’ve seen showbiz personalities beg for money when they’re in trouble. But this is a person calling on brands for collaboration because he can leverage his influence. That should be commended because he is ready to work. What is wrong with this plea?



“None of us is a saint. He has asked for forgiveness and is ready to work and redeem his image. He has four kids; he has caused injury to people. How can he put himself together when we trivialize this issue?” Vida asked on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.

Funny Face , upon thorough reflection, admitted to being a nuisance to Ghanaians. In that regard, he pleaded for forgiveness and the chance to restore the broken trust.He said in his interview with Kofi TV that although his actions were not deliberate, he has taken sole responsibility for them and will, henceforth, take gradual steps towards becoming a better person.The comedian said after a long tussle with challenges that he usually addresses with a careless and bad approach, he is taking life more seriously now.

“I feel like a new person who is taking life seriously now. I have caused problems for myself. I won't blame anyone for what I went through.



“The world is scary but I am the major factor of my problems. I am the major cause of my problems. Now everyone is fed up with me and that is the level I’ve gotten to but nobody will understand what I am going through.



"I need the favour of God and the favour of Ghanaians. It is never my will that after all these years of labour, I will destroy everything again with my hands,” Funny Face said.



Funny Face granted bail



Meanwhile, Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody. The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted the actor bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



BB