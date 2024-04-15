'You’re insulting Stonebwoy’s late mum while you can’t even feed your living mum? – Ayisha Modi asks Shatta Wale

Ayisha Modi has rebuked Shatta Wale for his recent verbal attacks on Stonebwoy.

Shatta has since incurred the wrath of netizens after he hurled insults at Stonebwoy on stage and roped in the BHIM Nation boss’ late mother.



This follows reports that Stonebwoy ‘pulled out’ of the Abeka ‘Sala festival’ after realizing that his rival, Shatta, was also billed for the same event.



According to reports, Stonebwoy wasn’t willing to share the same stage with Shatta, and the latter, who considers it an insult, has since been venting on social media.



However, joining the list of netizens who condemned Shatta’s choice of words and outbursts, Ayisha Modi queried him: “You want to share the same stage with a BET winner and a Grammy nominee? You maaad?



Ayisha also criticized Shatta’s attacks on Stonebwoy’s late mother, “Kwasia boy insulting someone’s dead mother while you can’t even feed or take care of your living mother. You just keep fooling and bring yourself wai.”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has yet to respond to the Shatta Movement boss's outbursts on social media.











