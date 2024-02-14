You’re ‘jealous’ of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife - Kumchacha fires Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger and Kumchacha

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has chastised the controversial Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger following her incessant attacks on Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the former wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

He stated that Afia Schwarzenegger's attitude of attacking people and interfering in issues that do not concern her is out of “jealousy and mere hatred.”



The pastor slammed Afia Schwarzenegger for her unwarranted attacks on Akua Amoakowaa, who is the ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, stating, “I think Afia hates Akua because she is more beautiful than her.”



Speaking in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha labeled Afia Schwarzenegger as a “liar” who attacks people for no reason.



“If Afia Schwarzenegger speaks about 200 issues, just one is true. There is nothing about her body that looks good, so I always say that she should be grateful for makeup. It's bewildering why she insults people anyhow. You cannot compare Afia Schwarzenegger to Akua in terms of beauty; the lady is well-endowed,” he remarked.



Afia Schwarzenegger has been feuding with Akua Amoakowaa in recent times following her comments about why she divorced Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

She has been defending Dr. Kwaku Oteng relentlessly and attacked Akua Amoakowaa for trying to defame Dr. Kwaku Oteng and tarnishing his image in the public domain.



In their recent verbal brawl, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has not responded to the allegations of his ex-wife, Akua Amoakowaa, or the feud with Afia Schwarzenegger.



