'You spiritually get married to anyone you have sex with' – Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Marriage and relationship coach, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opined that one gets spiritually bonded with anyone he or she has sex with.

According to the well-known relationship expert, sex goes beyond the pleasure it brings because it also initiates a spiritual relationship between people.



Going further into her theory, she also added that, the fluids which are exchanged during sexual intercourse serves as the sealer for the spiritual marriage.

Counselor Oduro also asserted that, lately, marriages don’t last long because young men and the ladies of this generation sleep with a lot of partners before finally settling down.



During her submissions on Okay FM, she also advised that marriage should not be based on sex though it is good, genuine love should be what the couples should consider and seek for.