You told me ‘you Iove me’ when I started spending on you – Aisha Modi fires Obrafour again

Stonebwoy’s number 1 fan, Aisha Modi popularly known as “She loves Stonbwoy” has once again rant and revealed how ‘Rap Sofo’ Obrafour used to profess love to her in the past.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the outspoken music enthusiast who is not happy about Obrafour’s suit against her for claiming she supported her ‘Kasiebo’ album with $45,000, took to social media to fire back at the rapper.



Aisha recounted in the video that eleven years ago, when Obrafour used to visit her in the United States and was in need, she wholeheartedly offered him help and even his manager has acknowledged and confirmed she helped him out.



She added it got to the time, Obrafour started saying ‘I love you, I love you’ to her hence seems very surprised about Obrafour’s hypocrisy.



Obrafour has served a writ of summons for defamation of character to Aisha Modi, the writ asks that she, Delay and the producers of the Delay show apologise to him from making false claims about him.

They are also to apologise, retract and publish the apology in the Daily Graphic newspaper.



Watch video below:



