You’ve not given me any termination letter so I’m still your artiste - Cryme Officer to Ogidi Brown

Embattled OGB Music artiste, Prince Isaac Arko aka Cryme Officer, has said Ogidi Brown has not given him any letter to terminate their contract.

He disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he saw Ogidi Brown’s letter online after someone called him to ask about it.



Cryme Officer elaborated that he was sleeping when this person called him via phone to ask about the termination of the contract between him and the CEO of OGB Music.



Apart from he not receiving the letter from Ogidi, Cryme Officer stressed that he has not done anything that can be termed as a breach of contract.



He stated that Ogidi Brown’s decision to terminate their contract was not stated in the contract that both parties signed regarding a breach of contract.



Cryme Officer said he wished they will solve this issue amicably.

He said he has tried his best to reach Ogidi Brown but he does not answer his calls.



Cryme Officer further revealed how much he loves Ogidi Brown like a brother.



Watch his full interview with ZionFelix below.



