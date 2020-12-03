You’ve proven creatives have substance – Gardiner throws weight behind Dumelo

Actor James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner has thrown his weight behind his colleague, John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the upcoming elections.

According to him, John Dumelo has proven to be selfless since joining the political scene and the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon will pay him for selflessness with their votes.



To him, John Dumelo has proven to the world that the Creatives are also blessed with knowledge and are people of substance.



James Gardiner’s write up comes hours after colleagues in the Creative Industry joined his opponent, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party to campaign against him.

"Dear John, I hope you are doing well and staying safe. I decided to make this letter public because I would like for everyone who isn’t paying attention to see how driven and relentless you are in vying for a challenging position of service to mankind. I’ve known you for many years but this is beyond friendship. If there’s one thing I would commend u about, it would be your spirit of resilience and how you make it look so effortless!!! How do you do it? I know you’ve had some downs, but you don’t stay down, you get back up, dust yourself off, and keep moving. We learn from our mistakes."



