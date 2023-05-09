'You won't get pregnant for someone's husband if you know God' - Yul Edochie's second wife told

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has chastised Judy Austin-Edochie for claiming that God's love had changed her life.

One can recall that on Sunday, May 7, the actress faced harsh criticism after sharing a video on Yul Edochie's verified Facebook page, boasting of God's love in her life and how he helps her win all of her battles.



However, considering the fact that May Edochie, Yul's first wife had lost her first son, internet users have criticized Austin's video.



Wading into the development, Maduagwu wrote on Facebook,



He wrote, "OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles of those who #Follow other women husband, get BELLE and then allow am pay their Bride Price, Christianity does not support that Lifestyle. Guy’s kindly continue to pray for MAY, Dem no go use POLYGAMY reward your years of LOYALTY in Marriage."



Read the post and comments here:





presh_neni: "Nothing wey anybody fit tell me this woman don lock yul!"



jenetayem: "She has the right to acknowledge and thank God for every thing in her life. See how she still look healthy with all the batching. To tell you people you are not God. The Bible says in everything give thanks to God! why trying to twist the Bible because you want it to suit your favorite? Last last some people will go to hell fire because of this yul matter. Nawaoh Judy no go praise God again because May dey mourn. Funny"



tartu_roberts: "It’s well , we are not hurting over anything that concerns Yul & Juju. All they are doing is media sensation which is not necessary. God is God & he remains on the throne.."



niovia7: "She indirectly mocking may na because who does she mean is fighting her? Na she Dey fight people Infact like the saying goes it’s the audacity given to her by Yul is so simple may we never experience such insensitive behavior from a man we have known all our life"



official_motun22: "Who to blame? If no be the guy"



officialchommyc: "Shout the fuck up uche did u no the reason yul decide to marry a second wife after 16yrs she came out to mourn u complain pls it u don have content rest and allow them to mourn in peace only God knows what Lead to the son death if may is not comfortable with yul decision let her fille for divorce and stop some pity stuff online, u don't know what yul is going through in his home"