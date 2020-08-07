Entertainment

Your I don't care spirit is the reason why politicians have failed Ghana - Lydia Forson to Ghanaians

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has identified Ghana’s problem which according to her, is the fact that the country is left with the politicians to run it like their personal property.

According to her, in Ghana, the citizens count only when the next election is approaching because the citizens after voting do not seek for accountability.



She made this known in a series of tweets calling on Ghanaians to have an interest in how the country is managed after elections.



“The problem is that beyond voting, we all go back to our daily lives and leave politicians to run this country as they please. Very few have an interest in the decisions our leaders make, so they treat the country like their personal property until the next elections”.



The actress also noted that there is voter apathy but reminded every Ghanaian of the need to vote because their votes are of much importance than they think.



“If your vote was worthless, politicians wouldn’t be playing “chaskele” every 4 years to get it.”

Again,



If your vote was worthless, politicians wouldn’t be playing “chaskele” every 4 years to get it.



Cheers. — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) August 3, 2020

The problem is that beyond voting, we all go back to our daily lives and leave politicians to run this country as they please.



Very few have an interest in the decisions our leaders make, so they treat the country like their personal property until the next elections. — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) August 3, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.