Your door to door campaign won’t work – Actor tells Socrate Safo and NPP celebs

Movie producer Socrate Safo and Michael Afranie

The 2020 general election is just around the corner and the various political parties and aspirants are doing their best to get more numbers.

Many of them are adopting strategies which will help them to convince voters.



In their quest to get more votes for President Akufo-Addo, Socrate Safo and other staunch members of NPP, who are well known, were seen interacting with a woman at her home.



Socrate captioned a photo of one of their campaign activities: “Region to Region, District to District, Constituency to Constituency, Area to Area, Street to Street, House to House, Door to Door, Person to Person…spreading the good news about NPP to the other side…Asking for#4more4nana2domore4u.”



After his post, Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie commented that their efforts will be in vain because it won’t work.



He simply commented, “Enfa bra”.



Michael Afranie is a known supporter of the NDC.

Whether ‘ebefa’ or ‘enfa’, December 7 will tell.



See the post below:







See his response below:



