Yul Edochie's first wife believes the spell cast on her husband will expire someday – Family member

Yul Edochie and his first wife, Mary Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has continued to drum her support for actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie. while dismissing claims that they are divorced.

Rita, who is Yul Edochie’s aunt stated that May believes that the “spell” cast on her husband will expire someday and will speak up at the right time after she mourns her son, Kambili who died in April.



Posting a video of a man locked up inside a bottle the veteran actress wrote;



“No divorce between queen May Yul Edochie and her husband Yul Edochie.



My great people in the world, Queen May Yul Edochie believes that any spell cast on the husband of her youth will surely expire someday.



She will speak up after mourning her late son Kambili.

I still thank you all for the passionate love on our family and most especially the only verified and known wife of Yul Edochie, queen May Yul Edochie.



I am convinced that those calling for her divorce are either not married or are from a broken home.”



